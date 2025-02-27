Swiss Re AG (SSREY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Andreas Berger

Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon to you all depending on where you're sitting. I appreciate you taking the time to join us today. And before I will hand over to Group CFO, John Dacey, who walks you through the details of our 2024 full year results. I'd like to start with some brief remarks and observations.

2024 has been a very important year, an important year for Swiss Re and its employees. Our results for the year show that we are on right track. On the back of a solid fourth quarter, we've delivered a net income of US$3.2 billion and a return on equity of 15%. We achieved our goal positioning P&C reserves at the higher end of our best estimate range. This was enabled by the decisive actions we took in the third quarter last year.

As a reminder, we added US$2.4 billion on a nominal basis to U.S. liability reserves in the third quarter and US$3.1 billion throughout 2024, positioning our overall P&C reserves at the 90th percentile