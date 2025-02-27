National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

George Hoglund - VP, IR

David Cramer - President and CEO

Brandon Togashi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Eric Wolfe - Citibank

Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America

Salil Mehta - Green Street Advisors

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Wes Golladay - Baird

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Brendan Lynch - Barclays

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the National Storage Affiliate Trust's Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, George Hoglund, Investor Relations. Thank you, George. You may begin.

George Hoglund

We'd like to thank you for joining us today for the fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call of the National Storage Affiliate Trust. On the line with me here today are NSA's President and CEO, Dave Cramer; and CFO, Brandon Togashi. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. Please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up, and then return to the queue if you have more questions.

In addition to the press release distributed yesterday afternoon, we furnished our supplemental package with additional detail on our results, which may be found in the investor relations section on our website at NSAstorage.com. On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and represent management's estimates as of today, February 27, 2025.

The company assumes