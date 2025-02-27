Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Jobin - Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

Mary Powell - Chief Executive Officer

Danny Abajian - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Dickson - President and Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho Securities

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research

Tyler Bisset - Goldman Sachs

Tim Moore - Clearstreet

Vikram Bagri - Citibank

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Sunrun's Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded and that one hour has been allocated for the call, including the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Patrick Jobin, Sunrun's Investor Relations Officer.

Patrick Jobin

Thank you, Operator. Before we begin, please note that certain remarks we will make on this call constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, actual results may differ materially and adversely. Please refer to the company's filings with the SEC for a more inclusive discussion of risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from projections made in any forward-looking statements. Please note that these statements are being made as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them.

On the call today are Mary Powell, Sunrun's CEO; Danny Abajian, Sunrun's CFO; and Paul Dickson, Sunrun's President and Chief Revenue Officer.

A presentation is available on Sunrun's investor relations website, along with supplemental materials. An audio replay of today's call, along with a copy of today's prepared remarks and transcript including Q&A will be posted to Sunrun's investor relations website shortly