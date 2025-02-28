NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 5:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Kris Newton - Vice President, Investor Relations
George Kurian - Chief Executive Officer
Mike Berry - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo
Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley
Mehdi Hosseini - SIG
Irvin Liu - Evercore ISI
David Vogt - UBS
Jason Ader - William Blair
Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America
Steven Fox - Fox Advisors
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Simon Leopold - Raymond James
Lou Miscioscia - Daiwa Capital Markets
Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital
Asiya Merchant - Citi
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan
Ari Terjanian - Cleveland Research
Param Singh - Oppenheimer
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NetApp Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Newton, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Kris Newton
Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me today are our CEO, George Kurian; and CFO, Mike Berry. This call is being webcast live and will be available for replay on our website at netapp.com. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements and projections with respect to our financial outlook and future prospects, including, without limitation, our guidance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and our expectations regarding future revenue, profitability and shareholder returns and other growth initiatives and strategies.
These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the documents we file from time-to-time with the SEC and on our website, including our most recent Form 10-K
