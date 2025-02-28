Edison International (EIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Ramraj - VP, IR

Pedro Pizarro - President, CEO & Director

Maria Rigatti - EVP & CFO

Steven Powell - President, CEO & Director, Southern California Edison

Conference Call Participants

Nick Campanella - Barclays

Michael Lonegan - Evercore

Paul Zimbardo - Jefferies

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Ryan Levine - Citi

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim

Konstantin Lednev - Guggenheim

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Richard Sunderland - JPMorgan

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Edison International Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Teleconference. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. Today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to tell Mr. Sam Ramraj, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Ramraj, you may begin your conference.

Sam Ramraj

Thank you, Michelle, and welcome, everyone. Our speakers today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Pedro Pizarro; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Maria Rigatti. Also on the call are other members of the management team.

Materials supporting today's call are available at www.edisoninvestor.com. These include our Form 10-K, prepared remarks from Pedro and Maria and the teleconference presentation. Tomorrow, we will distribute our regular business update presentation.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about the outlook for Edison International and its subsidiaries. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. Important factors would cause different results are set forth in our SEC filings. Please read these carefully.

The presentation includes certain outlook assumptions as well as reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure. During the question-and-answer session, please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up.

I will now turn the call over to Pedro.