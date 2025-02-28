Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Luscri - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ashutosh Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Eric Prengel - Interim Chief Financial Officer and Group Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Michael Cikos - Needham and Company

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Jake Roberge - William Blair

Andrew Sherman - TD Cowen

Shrenik Kothari - Robert Baird

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Elastic Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Results Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Anthony Luscri, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Anthony Luscri

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Elastic's third quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results. On the call, we have Ashutosh Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Prengel, Interim CFO and GVP of Finance.

Following their prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our press release was issued today after the closed market and is posted on our website. Slides, which are supplemental to the call can also be found on the Elastic Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co.

Our discussion will include forward-looking statements, which may include predictions, estimates, or expectations regarding the demand of our products and solutions and our future revenue and other information. These forward-looking statements are based on factors