PAMC: Is Pacer Lunt's Mid-Cap Factor Rotation ETF Worth Buying?
Summary
- PAMC selects mid-cap stocks based on a factor rotation strategy involving high or low momentum, quality, value, and volatility. PAMC has a 0.60% expense ratio and $75 million in assets.
- The strategy is proprietary, but I believe key inputs are yield changes. The sharp increase from September to January coincides with PAMC's rotation to low quality, highly volatile stocks.
- PAMC has outperformed its benchmark, but its win rate is only 51.8%, casting doubt on the strategy's long-term usefulness. Furthermore, its success is mainly due to emphasizing the momentum factor.
- Therefore, a better solution is to simply choose XMMO, a dedicated momentum ETF with no clear risks on other key factors like volatility, growth, value, and quality.
- PAMC isn't the worst choice in the mid-cap category, but it's far from the best. I rate it a "hold."
