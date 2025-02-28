LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 27, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fred Buonocore - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Behrman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Cheryl Maguire - Chief Financial Officer

Damien Renwick - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Lucas Beaumont - UBS

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Rob McGuire - Granite Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the LSB Industries Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Fred Buonocore, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Fred Buonocore

Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Mark Behrman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Cheryl Maguire, our Chief Financial Officer; and Damien Renwick, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Please note that today’s call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current intent, expectations and projections. They are not guarantees of future performance, and a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. On the call, we will reference non-GAAP results. Please see the press release in the Investors section of our website, lsbindustries.com, for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results.

At this time, I’d like to go ahead and turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Behrman

Thank you, Fred. Turning to Page 4 of our presentation, our adjusted EBITDA was up significantly year-over-year despite performing a planned turnaround during this year’s fourth quarter versus no turnaround last year. A key driver of the increase was the improved performance of our ammonium nitrate and nitric acid operations, both of which had strong production and sales volume increases as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. During the