Chipotle: Rare Opportunity To Buy At A Truly Attractive Price

YR Research
3.98K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Chipotle's stock is now a 'Buy' due to attractive valuation, strong fundamentals, and significant growth potential despite the recent CEO transition.
  • Q4-24 results showed impressive revenue growth, strong same-store sales, and continued unit expansion, maintaining high restaurant-level profitability.
  • Market expectations for 2025 are low, setting up the potential for multiple 'Beat & Raises'.
  • Chipotle is nearly 20% below June 2024 highs, trading at a valuation that's historically been a very attractive entry point.

Mexican Rice and Chorizo Sausage Wrap

LauriPatterson

You don't need me to tell you that Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is the poster child of a successful investment in the quick-service restaurant sector.

In the seven years following the notorious e-coli outbreak, Chipotle's stock rose more than 10x, sales grew

This article was written by

YR Research
3.98K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News