Aviva plc (AVVIY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. So as always, I’ll give you a brief update on our performance before Charlotte takes you through the results in more detail. Then I’ll cover the strategic progress that we are making, and we’ll finish with an opportunity for questions. As you can see, we’re off site today because our usual space at 80 Fenchurch Street is being reconfigured, but we will be back there next time.

So let me start with the key messages. Today’s numbers once again demonstrate that we have delivered what we said we would, increasing the momentum built up over the last 4.5 years. We’re extending our track record of performance with consistent year-on-year growth and strong and reliable earnings and we are delivering for our shareholders. But we are not stopping here. The proposed acquisition of Direct Line presents a clear opportunity to further accelerate our strategy and ambition. And as I say, time and time again, there is so much potential for us to go after. And I have real confidence in our ability to unlock this and to deliver the next phase of Aviva’s growth. So let’s get into the results.

As you can see, we’ve had another excellent year. We are growing right across the group. We are delivering for customers with more people turning to Aviva