Since the ECB's January meeting, macroeconomic data indicate a potential bottoming out of the eurozone economy. Revised GDP data revealed that the economy narrowly avoided contraction in the final quarter of 2024. Confidence indicators for January and February showed
Another ECB Rate Cut And Then What?
Summary
- The European Central Bank looks set to cut interest rates again at next week's meeting.
- But the more exciting debate will be on what's next.
- We think that the structural weakness of the eurozone economy as well as looming tariffs and lower inflationary pressure on the back of a turning labour market will force the ECB to bring rates down to at least 2%, even if not all ECB members might like it.
