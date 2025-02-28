Once again, my expectation for March West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices are the same as they were for January and February — that is, $67.50 to $77.50 per barrel. Prices stayed within my expected range during February.
Oil Update - February 2025
Summary
- Once again, my expectation for March West Texas Intermediate oil prices are the same as they were for January and February.
- Given the soft outlook and geopolitical uncertainty, I would be surprised if OPEC+ decided to raise production.
- I expect that oil prices should be stable for the month of March.
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (https://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)
Recommended For You
About CL1:COM Ticker
Compare to Peers