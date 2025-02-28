Oil Update - February 2025

Summary

  • Once again, my expectation for March West Texas Intermediate oil prices are the same as they were for January and February.
  • Given the soft outlook and geopolitical uncertainty, I would be surprised if OPEC+ decided to raise production.
  • I expect that oil prices should be stable for the month of March.

Once again, my expectation for March West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices are the same as they were for January and February — that is, $67.50 to $77.50 per barrel. Prices stayed within my expected range during February.

