The Southwest Turnaround: An Attractive Capacity Growth Plan Clouded By Capex Uncertainty

My name is Arav Kacker, and I am a current undergraduate at the New York University Stern School of Business. I am a double major in Finance + Econometrics and Quantitative Economics. In terms of experience, I have completed internships and gained exposure across a variety of sectors, from Venture Capital - an early stage fund focusing on pre-seed to Series A impact funding in Asia, to Asset Management - broadly covering listed equities. Most recently, I interned in Investment Banking with HSBC, where I sat on their Industrials sector coverage group. That exposure to Industrials in particular sparked my interest in covering Airlines, Aerospace and Defense. In terms of extracurricular involvement, I have been a member of various student-run real-money funds, complementing my interest in L/S fundamental value investing. At NYU, I have taken a number of relevant courses, such as Equity Valuation with Aswath Damodaran, as well as technical classes like Financial Modeling and Analysis, and Financial Statement Analysis. My degree has also provided a strong foundation in the principles of finance and accounting, across the board. This year, I am in what I would describe as limbo - or between places. As I prepare to either begin my career in long-only Asset Management or return to school for an MSc in Finance, I am preparing for the CFA L1 exam in May, and looking to develop as an Equity Analyst. As such, my main objective here on Seeking Alpha is to amalgamate my college education with my professional experience thus far, and add value through original and insightful analysis. In essence, I am seeking to build credibility on this platform and, through a trial by fire, develop defensibility in my ideas and investment processes. With this in mind, I encourage any and all feedback and challenges from readers!