The Southwest Turnaround: An Attractive Capacity Growth Plan Clouded By Capex Uncertainty

Arav Kacker
Summary

  • Elliott Investment Management called for a significant overhaul at Southwest in 2024, including leadership changes and a comprehensive business review, prompting a transformation plan.
  • Southwest's turnaround plan focuses on boosting revenues, improving fleet utilization, and optimizing capital allocation, targeting $4bn in additional EBIT and $1bn in FCF by FY27.
  • The feasibility of Southwest's capacity growth plans is supported by tangible initiatives, but cost management, particularly capex, remains a critical and uncertain factor.
  • While Southwest's potential for value creation is evident, the heavy reliance on uncertain capex reductions makes it challenging to adopt a bullish stance without further clarity.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport

Alvin Man

Recap and intro

Back in June 2024, Elliott Investment Management (“Elliott”) , a well-known activist investor, unveiled a $1.9bn stake in Southwest Airlines. By September 2024, Elliott had acquired 10% of Southwest’s outstanding shares, and called

This article was written by

