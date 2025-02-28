Block Stock: Don't Lose Faith (Technical Analysis)

Bay Area Ideas
2.01K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The technicals are now heavily bearish, but that is no surprise given the post-earnings rout in the stock.
  • In my view, most recent earnings were actually resilient, and while guidance was weaker than desired, financials are expected to remain at strong levels.
  • The valuation is currently too depressed relative to the fundamentals, as the P/S and P/CFO ratios show a major disconnect with their respective financial results.
  • I believe investors could use this selloff as a buying opportunity as the fundamental setup remains attractive amid technical weakness.

Modern credit methods including Square, Visa, Master Card, American Express and Discover II

jetcityimage

Thesis

Since my buy rating on Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) in January, the stock has plunged over 25%. While this is highly unexpected for me, I believe now is not the time to lose faith in Block. In the below analysis, I determine

This article was written by

Bay Area Ideas
2.01K Followers
I'm a full-time investor with a strong focus on the tech sector. I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, major in Finance. I'm also a proud lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.My motto is John Pierpont Morgan's phrase: 'First-Class Business In A First-Class Way.' I strive to be a premier provider of technical analysis articles on Seeking Alpha by sharing high-quality in-depth pieces with our community of readers.My core values are: Excellence, Integrity, Transparency, & Respect. I always, to the best of my ability, hold true to these values which I believe are key for long-term success.Lastly, I would like to invite all of my readers to leave their constructive criticism and feedback in the comments section so that I can further enhance the quality of my work moving forward. Thank you and God Bless America!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XYZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XYZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News