Nordex SE (NRDXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordex SE (OTCPK:NRDXF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anja Siehler - Head of Investor Relations

Jose Luis Blanco - Chief Executive Officer

Ilya Hartmann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Kim - Deutsche Bank

Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas Exane

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Xin Wang - Barclays

Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs

Tore Fangmann - Bank of America

Christian Bruns - Montega AG

Constantin Hesse - Jefferies

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anja Siehler

Thanks, Valentina. And also a very warm welcome from the Nordex team in Hamburg. Thank you for joining the Q4 2024 Nordex Conference Call. As always, we ask you to take notice of our safe harbor statement. With me are our CEO, Jose Luis Blanco; and our CFO, Ilya Hartmann, who will lead you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions.

And now I would like to hand over to our CEO, Jose Luis. Please go ahead.

Jose Luis Blanco

Thank you very much for the introduction, Anja. On behalf of Management Board, I would like to welcome you here as well from Hamburg. As you know, I have assumed the role of Chief Sales Officer since Patxi decided to take on a new role within the organization. First, let me start looking back where we stand on our path towards profitable growth. Three years ago, we communicated our plan to becoming a profitable company.

Today, I can proudly say that we have made solid progress since that moment. We have been able to weather volatile times of '21 and '22 with supply chain disruptions, high inflation and on top of a cyber incident with the support of all of our stakeholders, including you all and we have delivered a massive improvement.