Stellantis: 2024 Painful, But All Eyes For A 2025 Recovery
Summary
- FY24 AOI missed expectations by 8%, with a 5.5% margin; volume/mix, price, FX, and industrial performance had significant negative impacts in H2 2024.
- Balance sheet flexibility is supportive, and launch schedules for new models in 2025 will likely drive a volume recovery.
- Stellantis guides for 'positive' revenue growth and 'mid-single-digits' AOI margin in 2025. With lower inventories, this is a reassuring outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.