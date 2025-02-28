Managing Nvidia's Single-Stock Risk Through Diversified Semiconductor Exposure

Feb. 28, 2025 5:35 AM ETNVDA, SMH, SMHX
VanEck
4.65K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Semiconductors are at the core of global innovation, powering advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and more.
  • Nvidia has played a crucial role in AI and high-performance computing, with its GPUs widely used for AI model training and data center applications.
  • Recent developments in AI, including the release of DeepSeek’s new model, have highlighted how quickly the landscape can evolve.

Robotic arm giving a CPU to another robot

luza studios

The semiconductor industry is quickly evolving, and spreading exposure across multiple players helps navigate volatility and competitive shifts while capturing long-term growth opportunities.

Semiconductors are at the core of global innovation, powering advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and more. As

This article was written by

VanEck
4.65K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
SMHX--
VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News