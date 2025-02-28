For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria World Equity Fund (MUTF:AVEWX) was -4.07%, compared to the MSCI All Country World Index at -0.99%. The returns for the Ave Maria World Equity Fund compared to
Ave Maria World Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria World Equity Fund was -4.07%.
- For the year ended December 31, 2024, performance was driven primarily by significant contributions from the Information Technology, Industrial and Consumer Staples sectors.
- The largest relative detractors of performance for the year were Financial, Health Care and Consumer Discretionary.
