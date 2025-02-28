Ave Maria Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
6 Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund was 1.18%.
  • The largest relative detractors of performance for the year were Health Care, Real Estate and Communication Services.
  • The Fund’s goal is to purchase shares of exceptional companies at attractive prices with the expectations of earning favorable returns over the long run.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund (MUTF:AVEGX) was 1.18%, compared to the S&P 500®Index which returned 2.41%. The returns for the Ave Maria Growth Fund compared to its

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
6 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About AVEGX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AVEGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVEGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News