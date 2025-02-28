For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund (MUTF:AVEGX) was 1.18%, compared to the S&P 500®Index which returned 2.41%. The returns for the Ave Maria Growth Fund compared to its
Ave Maria Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the total return on the Ave Maria Growth Fund was 1.18%.
- The largest relative detractors of performance for the year were Health Care, Real Estate and Communication Services.
- The Fund’s goal is to purchase shares of exceptional companies at attractive prices with the expectations of earning favorable returns over the long run.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.
Recommended For You
About AVEGX Ticker
Compare to Peers