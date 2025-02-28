Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co. Ltd. (DEEPSEEK) is a Chinese AI lab that has been developing code-generation and large language models since mid-2023. The firm's large language model V3 was released in December 2024, but a
Potential Impacts Of DeepSeek On Datacenters And Energy Demand
Summary
- Using fewer, lower-powered GPU chips means less energy may be required, and calls into question whether many of the datacenters planned with the previous models in mind will be needed, potentially reducing the demand for energy from utilities as well.
- The largest IT and AI firms, particularly in the US, have seemed to lean toward overbuilding rather than being caught without capacity, making investors nervous about the returns on these AI investments.
- In 451 Research's GPU Impact on Datacenters Market Monitor & Forecast, we estimate that datacenters plan to add 15-18 GW per year globally from 2025 to 2029, with 30%-40% of that capacity expected to be built to house GPU chips (of various types) for AI workloads.
- A lot will depend on the use cases for AI and how much AI inferencing will require near-instantaneous response, and therefore distributed smaller amounts of capacity in, say, urban centers as opposed to being centralized in highly efficient green datacenters.
