Warren Buffett gave a speech a few years ago at the Goldman Sachs small business summit. He shared the story of Jack Taylor, a contemporaneous entrepreneur who started later in life (in his 40s) and ended up dominating
Old Dominion Freight Line: Just Getting Started
Summary
- Warren Buffett highlighted Enterprise Rent-A-Car's success through exceptional customer service, I suggest a similar moat for Old Dominion Freight Lines in the LTL trucking industry.
- ODFL's superior service quality, evidenced by a 99% on-time performance and low claim ratio, has driven significant market share gains and industry recognition.
- ODFL's strategic investments in service centers, fleet, and employee training have created a robust, profitable network, enabling sustained growth and high returns.
- Despite industry downturns and potential risks like cyber-attacks, ODFL's strong moat and runway for growth suggest continued long-term success.
