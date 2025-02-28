Vidrala, S.A. (VDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCPK:VDRFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Iñigo Mendieta - Corporate Financial Director

Raúl Gómez - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Natasha Brilliant - UBS

Fraser Donlon - Berenberg

Iñigo Egusquiza - Kepler Chevron

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the conference call organized by Vidrala to present its 2024 full year results. Vidrala will be represented in this meeting by Raúl Gómez, CEO and Iñigo Mendieta, Corporate Financial Director.

Mr. Mendieta, you now have the floor.

Iñigo Mendieta

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. As announced earlier, Vidrala has released its 2024 full year results, along with the presentation that we'll serve as a reference throughout the call. Following the structure of the presentation, we will start with a brief review of today's key figures, before opening the floor for Q&A, where we'll go deeper into business performance.

So let's begin with the key financials. Over the full year 2024, we delivered revenue of almost €1.6 billion, EBITDA of €454 million and a net income equivalent to an EPS of €8.85. Please remember that this net income is not fully representative as it is affected by the impact of €50 million capital gain from the sale of our Italian operations. At the end of the period, net debt stood at €248 million, representing a leverage ratio of 0.6 times our annual EBITDA.

Turning to revenue performance. Total sales for the period reached €1588.3 million, reflecting a 0.2% increase at constant currency and comparable scope. Volume growth of