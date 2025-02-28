John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Q4 2024

  • The John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund outperformed the index on the strength of positive individual stock selection.
  • The fund’s benchmark—the MSCI Emerging Markets Index—lost ground in the fourth quarter but finished 2024 with a solid gain.
  • Selection in India, Taiwan, and Argentina made the largest contributions to performance.

Average annual total returns 2%

Qtd

Ytd

1 yr

3 yr

5 yr

10 yr

Life of fund

Life of fund date

Class I without sales charge

-4.61

5.42

5.42

-7.16

-0.32

2.63

John Hancock Investment Management
1 Follower
John Hancock Investment Management, is a company of Manulife Investment Management, and we serve investors through a specialized multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with a broad network of asset managers backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. Our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans five continents. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by John Hancock Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

