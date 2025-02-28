AAON: Don't Get Sucked In After A 22% Dip
Summary
- AAON Inc.'s shares fell 23% due to poor earnings, with 2024 marked by challenges and a richly priced valuation that underestimates risks.
- Sales fell 2.9% in FY 2024, primarily due to a refrigerant transition in the Oklahoma segment, severely impacting margins and profitability.
- Despite a strong balance sheet, AAON's high capex and potential prolonged refrigerant transition pose significant risks, making the stock overvalued at 27.1x forward earnings.
- While backlog and bookings have increased, execution risks and operational challenges, especially in the BASX segment, warrant caution; I think investors should avoid the stock for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.