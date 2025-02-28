Amazon: In-House Chips Could Be The New Ace In The Hole
Summary
- Amazon is focusing on quantum computing and in-house chip development to reduce dependence on Nvidia, potentially leading to margin improvements and multiple expansions.
- The unveiling of Amazon's Ocelot quantum chip prototype could accelerate the timeline for practical quantum computing by up to five years.
- Amazon's in-house chip development could significantly reduce CapEx, improve profit margins, and positively impact EPS, suggesting current analyst estimates may be conservative.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.