Summary

  • CLOs are currently my favorite debt vehicles due to high yields linked to elevated short-term rates.
  • Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF offers an 8.78% TTM yield, with low sensitivity to rate changes, making it a stable investment.
  • CLOZ is heavy on lower-rated CLOs, giving it a very high yield, but quality holdings actively selected by management help mitigate some risks.
  • CLOs should outperform bonds with central bank rates above 3%, and I expect them to remain competitive given the current and projected rate environment for the next few years.

Introduction

In the past, I've written about collateralized loan obligations, and still believe them to be the best debt vehicles currently available to retail investors. AAA CLOs in particular are my current favorite for

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.13K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JAAA, JBBB, BKLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

