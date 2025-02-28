In the last few quarters, Intel Corporation (INTC) was not a good investment for me. As I write this, I am rather close to breaking even and haven’t really lost money, but Intel is nevertheless not a good investment.
Intel: Battling Declining Profits, But Long-Term Bet Remains
Summary
- Intel's recent financial performance has been poor, with significant declines in revenue, operating income, and net income, raising concerns about its future profitability.
- Despite current struggles, I believe Intel is a long-term "Buy" due to its undervaluation and potential for a turnaround with new products like Panther Lake and Nova Lake.
- Rumors of a breakup and acquisition by Taiwan Semiconductor and Broadcom have driven recent stock price increases, reflecting changing market sentiment.
- Intel's financial situation is concerning, but management's focus on de-levering and upcoming product launches provide reasons for cautious optimism.
