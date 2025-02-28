The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for February brought some small relief for the ECB, showing headline inflation unchanged at 2.3% year-on-year. Core inflation came down to 2.6% YoY from 2.9% YoY. The European inflation measure came
German Inflation Remains Unchanged In February
Summary
- German headline inflation was unchanged at 2.3% year-on-year in February. Core inflation came down to 2.6% YoY from 2.9% YoY.
- Together with French and Italian inflation data, German inflation numbers should pave the way for a rate cut next week by the ECB.
- While the meagre increase in retail sales by 0.2% month-on-month in January was too little to offset the weak final quarter of 2024, the very gradual turning of the labour market continued in February.
