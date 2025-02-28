Wendel (WNDLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Wendel (OTCPK:WNDLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Laurent Mignon - Group CEO

David Darmon - Member of the Executive Board & Group Deputy CEO

Benoit Drillaud - CFO

Olivier Allot - Head of IR & Data Intelligence

Laurent Mignon

Thank you very much for this introduction. Good morning to everybody. Happy to have you on this call for the full year results 2024 of Wendel. And I'm here with David Darmon and Benoit Drillaud, we will make the presentation all three of us. And then we will be, as always, available to answer your question. Also in the room, we have Olivier Allot, our Investor Relations Officer; and Jerome Michiels in order to answer to your questions if any needs.

So let's start. I think, the last year financial was a real achievement as our dual model is starting to deliver the growth we expected. Our fully diluted net asset value per share has reached EUR185.7 per share, which represents -- if you take into account the dividend that was paid in '24, a 16.9% year-over-year value creation. Our principal investment activity contributed to EUR 21.1 per share, and we will see that more in detail later on, since a large part of the strong stock performance of Bureau Veritas. But also our new asset management activity contributed for the first time to EUR 6 per share, thanks to