U.S. Q1 GDP Growth Concerns Mount On Weak Spending And Surging Imports

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The economy has started 2025 on a weak footing with the 'negatives' from President Trump's policy thrust taking an early toll via weaker consumer confidence and spending at the same time as importers look to front run the threat of tariffs.
  • Wages and salaries rose only 0.4% though, with the strength coming from a 1.8% increase in government social benefits, a 1.7% increase in dividends and a 39% increase in farm incomes.
  • Another headwind for 1Q GDP growth has come from the advanced January goods trade report, which showed the merchandised trade gap widening to a record deficit of $153.3bn in January from $116.6bn in December.

Gross domestic product decreasing.

skynesher

By James Knightley

Spending slides as consumers become more nervous

This morning's US data flow includes very soft US consumer spending numbers for January, falling 0.5% month-on-month in real terms, significantly below the -0.1% forecast. This is a really important story for 1Q GDP growth

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.36K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News