7 Stocks I'm Buying As The U.S. Economy Starts To Crack

Austin Rogers
Investing Group
(28min)

Summary

  • I emphasize the importance of nonpartisan economic and investment analysis, highlighting how political biases can distort market expectations and investment decisions.
  • Medicaid cuts would likely have little impact on skilled nursing facility REITs, and the current selloff presents a buying opportunity for CareTrust REIT.
  • Single-family rental REITs face challenges from high home prices and mortgage rates, but offer quality rental homes and professional management.
  • Economic risks are elevated with potential consumer spending slowdown and labor market weakening, suggesting a defensive investment approach focused on reliable dividend stocks.
American flag painted on a wall

natasaadzic/iStock via Getty Images

I once heard a preacher say:

A passion to teach without a burden to study is a desire to perform.

Those words stuck with me.

We financial writers are teachers, of sorts. Let me be quick to

This article was written by

Austin Rogers
19.76K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRE, AMH, HDV, VYM, SCHD, ADC, EPD, VICI, MAA, AMT, CNQ, DOC, GOOGL, HASI, PR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

