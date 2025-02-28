Technip Energies N.V. (THNPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Lindsay - Vice President-Investor Relations

Arnaud Pieton - Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Vibert - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kate O'Sullivan - Citi

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Sebastian Erskine - Redburn Atlantic

Jamie Franklin - Jefferies

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Phil Lindsay

Hello, and welcome to Technip Energies’ Financial Results for Full Year 2024. On the call today, our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will discuss our full year performance and business highlights. This will be followed by our CFO, Bruno Vibert, who will share more details on our financials. Then Arnaud will come back with the outlook and conclusion. We will then open for questions. Before we start, I would urge you to take note of the forward-looking statements on Slide 3.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil and hello, everyone. Before diving into our results and 2024 highlights, I would like to remind you of who we are at Technip Energies and of our unparalleled value proposition. We are leaders in energy and decarbonization markets, prioritizing safety and innovation and our 17,000 talents are the cornerstone of our success. We are a technology and engineering powerhouse, focused on value creation, expanding and diversifying our portfolio. Our ambitious road map through 2028 underscores T.EN's growth credentials; over €8.6 billion in revenue, over €800 million EBITDA and a free cash flow conversion between 70% to 85%. We are equipped with a strong balance sheet generating significant and sustainable free cash flow. As we execute our growth strategy, prioritize capital allocation for dividend growth and value enhancing investments; we will accelerate value creation for all our shareholders.