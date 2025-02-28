GitLab Q4 Earnings Preview: Up 25%, And Still Room To Run

Amrita Roy
Summary

  • Since my previous “buy” rating on GitLab, the stock is up 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 as a result of strong Q3 FY 2025 earnings and upgrades to its forward revenue and earnings estimates.
  • In Q3, GitLab saw an accelerated growth in the number of $100K+ ARR customers, while contribution of its Ultimate tier to ARR grew to 48% as a result of its innovative AI product roadmap.
  • GitLab is slated to report its Q4 FY 2025 earnings on March 3, where revenue and earnings per share are projected to grow 26% and 53% YoY respectively.
  • While a Q4 beat will be welcome news for investors, all eyes will be on forward projections, where investors will be paying attention to its momentum in the enterprise segment and operating margins.
  • Assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I reiterate my “buy” rating with a price target of $71.

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in October, where I rated the stock a “buy” with a price target of $62.4 as it continued to make steady progress towards gaining market share in

