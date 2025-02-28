Natural Resource Partners L.P. Common Units (NRP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Common Units (NYSE:NRP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Sammis - Investor Relations

Craig Nunez - President & Chief Operating Officer

Chris Zolas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Natural Resource Partners LP Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Tiffany Sammis, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tiffany Sammis

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Natural Resource Partners' fourth quarter 2024 conference call. Today's call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our site.

Joining me today are Craig Nunez, President and Chief Operating Officer; Chris Zolas, Chief Financial Officer; and Kevin Craig, Executive Vice President.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting NRP's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements. These risks are discussed in NRP's Form 10-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our fourth quarter press release, which can be found on our website. I would like to remind everyone that we do not intend to discuss the operations or outlook for any particular coal lessee or detailed market fundamentals.