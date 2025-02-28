Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Q4 2024 - Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Marcus – IR

Edward Pesicka - President and CEO

Jonathan Leon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners

John Stansel - JP Morgan

Daniel Grosslight - Citigroup

Eric Coldwell - Baird

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Owens & Minor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jackie Marcus, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jackie Marcus

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Our comments on the call will be focused on the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 as well as our outlook for 2025, all of which are included in today's press release. The press release, along with the supplemental slides, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that reflect our current views of Owens & Minor about our business, financial performance and future events.

The matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied here today. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. Please refer to our SEC filings for a full description of these risks and uncertainties, including the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10k and Quarterly