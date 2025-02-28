When I started researching for this piece I had just published an article covering Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) quantum technology. In that article, I discussed the quantum imperative and how companies need to get quantum-ready to ensure that when a
Sealsq And WISeKey: Too Many Words And Not Enough Action
Summary
- WISeKey and SEALSQ are involved in emerging technologies but face significant challenges, including a revenue collapse and intense competition in quantum secure chips.
- Despite ambitious plans, WISeKey's 26-year history shows minimal sustainable revenue, casting doubt on its ability to deliver on its promises.
- The company's diversification into multiple sectors, including IoT, blockchain, and quantum security, spreads resources thin and raises concerns about execution.
- Given the lack of substantial revenue growth and past performance issues, I recommend avoiding investment in WISeKey and SEALSQ for now.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
My only Quantum Stock is D-Wave (QBTS)
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.