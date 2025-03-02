Aperam: Universal Acquisition Will Jump-Start EBITDA Result

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Aperam's share price rose nearly 20% year-to-date, but future growth is already priced in. Long-term EBITDA growth expected from 2026 onwards.
  • Despite the weak stainless steel market, Aperam maintained a 0.50 EUR quarterly dividend, though free cash flow barely covers it.
  • The acquisition of Universal strengthens Aperam's aerospace segment, with expected synergies of 27M EUR by year five.
  • Aperam remains attractive with a 6.6-6.7% dividend yield, offering generous compensation while awaiting cyclical market improvements.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
3D printer jet engine printed model metal plastic

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous article, I argued that I liked to pick up cyclical stocks during a downcycle. This sometimes meant I bought too soon, and I'm still seeing the share price continue to decline. In some cases, the negative impact is

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.48K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may write put options in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APEMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APEMY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APEMY
--
APMSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News