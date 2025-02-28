bpost NV/SA (BPOSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

bpost NV/SA (OTCPK:BPOSF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Peeters - Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Dartienne - Chief Financial Officer

Antoine Lebecq - Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michiel Declercq - KBCS

Othmane Bricha - BofA

Marc Zwartsenburg - ING

Operator

I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Chris Peeters, CEO of bpost Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Peeters

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to all of you and thank you for joining us. Today I will be presenting our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results as CEO of bpost Group. With me, I have Philippe Dartienne, our CFO; as well as Antoine Lebecq from Investor Relations.

We posted the materials on our website this morning. We will walk you through the presentation and we’ll then take your questions. As always, two questions each would ensure everyone gets the chances to be addressed in the upcoming hour. Let’s get to the highlights of the full year result and Philippe will then walk you through our fourth quarter 2024 results.

On Page 3, you can see that bpost Group delivered results in line with its full year guidance. With total operating income exceeding €4.3 billion, our Group’s adjusted EBIT reached €224.9 million, representing a margin of 5.2% at the upper end of the €205 million to €230 million guidance reaffirmed in November with our third quarter results.