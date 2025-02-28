Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Cohen - Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Bruce Rubin - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Yonon - Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentleman, and welcome to today's Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this call is being recorded on Friday, February 28, 2025.

I would not like to conference over to Mr. Jonathan Cohen. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Cohen

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Oxford Square Capital Corp. fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer and Kevin Yonon, our Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.

Bruce, could you open the call with a disclosure regarding forward-looking statements.

Bruce Rubin

Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press releases issued this morning. Please note that this call is the property of Oxford Square Capital Corp. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. At this point, please direct your attention to the customary disclosure in this morning's press release regarding forward-looking information.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. We ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these projections. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required