Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (TNISF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCPK:TNISF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Antonio Rodriguez - Chief Operations Officer

Juan Lladó - Chairman

Eduardo San Miguel - Chief Executive Officer

Joaquin Perez de Ayala - Head, Energy Transition

Conference Call Participants

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Kevin Roger - Kepler Chevreux

Ignacio Doménech - JB Capital

Álvaro Lenze - Alantra

Francisco Ruiz - BNP

Antonio Rodriguez

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to TR’s 2024 Full Year Results Presentation. It’s going to be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Lladó; and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel. It will last approximately 20 minutes, 25 minutes, and you will be able to pose your questions after the final remarks.

And I’ll leave the floor to our Chairman, Juan Lladó.

Juan Lladó

Hi. Hello, everyone. Thank you very much, Antonio. And good morning or good afternoon. I don’t know where you are, to whomever is listening to us. As usual, Eduardo San Miguel, Técnicas Reunidas Group CEO and I will guide you through these presentations. And at the very beginning, first of all, I will share with you, all the main highlights that we have achieved over this year, 2024. Second, I’m going to give you guidance of 2025. Usually, guidance is left to the end. But we do believe that this presentation will flow much better if we start disclosing our targets and our ambitions for 2025 and even 2026. I will continue with an update of the most important or relevant business milestones, three important milestones that have been achieved for the 2024 and 2025. And then I will leave the floor to Eduardo, who will drive you through the relevant landmarks achieved by TR in its operational performance. And as always, the main financial figures for the year. And I will finally wrap up the presentations with some closing remarks.