I initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in early December after returning from a vacation in Mexico City. The company, more commonly known as FEMSA, operates a conglomerate of businesses ranging from soda bottling, to convenience store operations, to retail
FEMSA: Q4 Rebound In Proximity America's Growth Is Encouraging - Maintain Buy Rating
Summary
- Worries about stunted growth in FEMSA's OXXO convenience store chain were eased, as the Q4 report indicated a rebound.
- While Mexican stocks are not popular right now due to U.S. trade tariff concerns, FEMSA should have minimal direct exposure to any tariffs.
- Management is interested in increasing leverage, which is not only an indication of increased shareholder returns, but also management confidence.
- A weakening of the U.S. Dollar, which I suspect may occur, would benefit the NYSE listing for FEMSA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.