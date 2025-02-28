Ferrovial SE (FER) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Good afternoon, everybody. This is Silvia Ruiz speaking. And I would like to welcome you to Ferrovial's Conference Call to discuss the Financial Results for the Full Year 2024. I am joined here today by your Chairman, Rafael del Pino; our CEO, Ignacio Madridejos; and by our CFO, Ernesto López Mozo. Just as a reminder, both the results report and the presentation are available on our Web site since yesterday after the US market closed. At the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. As in previous calls, you will have the opportunity to ask questions live [Operator Instructions]. With all this, I will hand over to Rafael. Rafael the floor is yours.

Rafael del Pino

Thank you, Silvia. And good afternoon, everyone. Ferrovial delivered solid growth across all business divisions in 2024. In Toll Roads, our North American assets experienced robust traffic performance and revenue per transaction growth that significantly outpaced inflation. In Airports, the construction of the new Terminal One at JFK continued to advance with the NTO team achieving significant construction milestones in 2024. And in Construction, profitability improved significantly with our adjusted EBIT margin reaching 3.9% for the year, surpassing our target of 3.5%. We ended the year with a strong ex-infrastructure net debt position of minus €1.8 billion. We received €947 million in dividends from our infra assets, an all-time high figure, including the first dividend distributions from I-66 and I-77 of €89 million and €205 million respectively. In addition to that, we collected €2.6 billion from divestments, primarily from