Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Welcome everybody to Recursion's Earnings Call. I'm Chris Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO, and I'm excited to take you through Recursions 2024, 2025 and the time ahead. So with that we'll jump into the slides and I want to just set the stage first of all to share a little bit about the moment in time that we're in right now. Recursion is leading this field of TechBio. We're the frontier of this exciting opportunity to decode biology to change the way that drugs are discovered and developed. And I think what we're seeing in 2024 at Recursion are leading indicators of what this inevitable future may look like. And what we're going to see moving into 2025 now is a cascade of proof points that are going to make it more and more obvious to everyone about what the future of the biopharma industry looks like.

Now, to talk a little bit about how we've gotten to this place in 2024. I want to dive into some of the year-end review so to speak. And I want to kick that off by talking about our clinical data readouts. Last year, 2024 was the first time that we got to talk about efficacy in our first two clinical programs, REC-617 and REC-994. And I'll start with REC-617. This is a potential best-in-class CDK7 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors.

And during this sort of dose escalation phase of the study before we would have expected to see efficacy and in fact in monotherapy which also is