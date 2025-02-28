EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pearce Hammond - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ezra Yacob - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ann Janssen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Leitzell - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Keith Trasko - Senior Vice President, Exploration and Production

Lance Terveen - Senior Vice President, Marketing and Midstream

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Securities

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Leo Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho Securities

John Freeman - Raymond James

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

John Abbott - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to EOG Resources Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Investor Relations Vice President of EOG Resources, Mr. Pearce Hammond. Please go ahead, sir.

Pearce Hammond

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the EOG Resources fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. An updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website and we will reference certain slides during today's discussion. A replay of this call will be available on our website beginning later today.

As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements have been outlined in the earnings release and EOG's SEC filings. This conference call may also contain certain historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Definitions and reconciliation schedules for these non-GAAP measures and related discussion can be found on the