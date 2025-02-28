Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 10:00 January 1, 0000 10:55 AM ET

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 28, 2025, 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jorge Salas - CEO

Ana Graciela de Mendez - EVP and CFO

Annette van Hoorde - SVP, Funding and Asset-Liability Management

Eduardo Vivone - EVP, Treasury and Capital Markets

Samuel Canineu - Chief Commercial Officer, Brazil

Conference Call Participants

Ricardo Buchpiguel - BTG

Daniel Mora - Credicorp Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bladex's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation is accompanying today's webcast and is also available on the Investors section of the company's website www.bladex.com. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Please note today's conference call is being recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Jorge Salas

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Bladex's fourth quarter and full year results for 2024. I'm here today with a few members of my executive team including Annette van Hoorde who will soon assume a CFO position starting this April. I will begin with an overview of what has been another record-breaking year for Bladex. Following that, I will update you on the progress of our strategic plan. Then Annie, our CFO, will provide a detailed analysis of our financial results for both the quarter and the year. Finally, I will discuss today's macroeconomic and trade environment and share our guidance for 2025 before we open the call for questions.

In 2024, Bladex reached a historic milestone with an exceptional performance across all key