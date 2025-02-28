Stocks stumbled in February after rallying to begin the year. The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell just shy of 2% for the month as tariff fears, renewed inflation worries, a dip in expected GDP, and
A February Fumble: S&P 500 Falls, Trump Asserts His Presence
Summary
- US stocks fell in February, with significant losses in tech and small caps, while international markets and bonds rallied amid growth concerns.
- The labor market showed mixed signals with a drop in unemployment but rising initial claims, highlighting potential future payroll declines.
- Inflation remains above the Fed's 2% target, with consumer fears of rising prices, leading to expectations of mid-year rate cuts.
- S&P 500 companies posted strong Q4 earnings, but 2025 EPS estimates are falling, with March seasonality suggesting potential volatility.
