68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 "Safer", Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices

Feb. 28, 2025 3:12 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 3 Comments
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Large-Cap Value-rankings from YCharts identified stocks with low-prices relative to their assets and profits. Ben Graham Formula strategy selected stable-stocks with strong-earnings and dividends based-on his book, "The Intelligent Investor".
  • 20 out of 68 February Graham All-Star-Value (GASV) Dividend stocks offer annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their price per share.
  • By-yield, PBR leads the top-ten GASV, followed-by TRMD, VALE, SITC, INSW, LPG, FLNG, F, HSBC, and FSK. Those-ten averaged 17.04% in-yield.
  • By broker-target-price-upside, top-ten leaders were MATV, HMC, SWBI, HAFN, ASC, TRMD, HVT, INSW, JFIN, & PANL, from  high-to-low, averaging 62.26% estimated-upsides.
  • Fourteen “safer” Ideal GASV emerged as buys for February. Ten significant tickers among those were: HSBC; FSK; MO; ET; DHT; VZ; FIB; BNS; COLB; TFC.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Portrait of a cool dachshund dog, wearing black and silver star-shaped glasses for a party, who sits on a yellow background, front view, copy space for advertising text.

Ирина Мещерякова

Foreword

Definition excerpts below from YCharts:

About Large Cap Value

“A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. The value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to a

Get The Entire Ben Graham Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a live video highlighting a portfolio candidate in his Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion is my future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.02K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSBC--
HSBC Holdings plc
FSK--
FS KKR Capital Corp
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
DHT--
DHT Holdings, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News