Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dan Tucunel - VP of Capital Markets
Scott Burrows - President and CEO
Cameron Goldade - SVP and CFO
Jaret Sprott - SVP and COO
Stu Taylor - SVP and Corporate Development Officer
Chris Scherman - SVP, Marketing & Strategy Officer
Conference Call Participants
A.J. O'Donnell - TPH
Theresa Chen - Barclays
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Rob Hope - Scotiabank
Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen
Manav Gupta - UBS
Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets
Spiro Dounis - Citi
Eli Jossen - JPMorgan
Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets
Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets
Patrick Kenny - National Bank
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on February 28, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Tucunel, VP of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Dan Tucunel
Thank you, Constantine. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the fourth quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cameron Goldade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer along with other members of Pembina's leadership team, including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stu Taylor, Eva Bishop and Chris Scherman.
I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or implied today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from
- Read more current PBA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts