Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Tucunel - VP of Capital Markets

Scott Burrows - President and CEO

Cameron Goldade - SVP and CFO

Jaret Sprott - SVP and COO

Stu Taylor - SVP and Corporate Development Officer

Chris Scherman - SVP, Marketing & Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

A.J. O'Donnell - TPH

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Manav Gupta - UBS

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Eli Jossen - JPMorgan

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on February 28, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Tucunel, VP of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Tucunel

Thank you, Constantine. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the fourth quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Cameron Goldade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer along with other members of Pembina's leadership team, including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stu Taylor, Eva Bishop and Chris Scherman.

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or implied today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from