Scarcity, Strategy And Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Rise Of Commodities

As geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures persist, commodities are reclaiming their role as a crucial hedge and portfolio diversifier in 2025.
The potential for tariffs, shifting trade policies and China’s measured stimulus approach will create both headwinds and opportunities across the commodity landscape.
With gold reaching new highs and increasing broad-based demand for critical metals, commodity strategies - such as the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund - offer investors a forward-looking approach to navigating volatility.
By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Samuel Rines, & Nitesh Shah
Picture this: it's 2025, and the world is still grappling with fragile supply chains, inflation that refuses to ease and geopolitical tensions that keep redrawing
