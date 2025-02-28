Scarcity, Strategy And Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Rise Of Commodities

Feb. 28, 2025 2:26 PM ETGCC
WisdomTree
5.63K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • As geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures persist, commodities are reclaiming their role as a crucial hedge and portfolio diversifier in 2025.
  • The potential for tariffs, shifting trade policies and China’s measured stimulus approach will create both headwinds and opportunities across the commodity landscape.
  • With gold reaching new highs and increasing broad-based demand for critical metals, commodity strategies - such as the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund - offer investors a forward-looking approach to navigating volatility.

Rippling water over map of globe

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Samuel Rines, & Nitesh Shah

Picture this: it's 2025, and the world is still grappling with fragile supply chains, inflation that refuses to ease and geopolitical tensions that keep redrawing

This article was written by

WisdomTree
5.63K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GCC--
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News